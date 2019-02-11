Property owner set to evict homeless encampments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – People living in a homeless encampment in the Metro East have been told they have to vacate the property.

About 20 people have pitched tents and sheds on the property not far from the Casino Queen.

Some have been there for as long as three years. The owner who knew the homeless were living on the land posted a notice telling them they had to be out by February 18th. They believe the owner is selling the land.

They're not faulting the owner. One person told Elliott Davis they're grateful for having been able to stay there this long. But they are pleading for more time saying it’s going to be tough trying to move and their belongs in the cold, wet weather.

There are actually two homeless encampments, one behind the other and both are affected by the order to move out. If they don't leave they could be arrested and their belongings bulldozed over. That's a fate they're trying desperately to avoid.