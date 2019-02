Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Young patients and staff at the Costas Center at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital are sending out a happy birthday to Garth Brooks but they’re making a birthday wish themselves.

They admit that the music therapist recorded this “shameless" birthday message for the country superstar in hopes of getting his attention.

Garth Brooks kicks off his stadium tour March 9 at The Dome at America's Center. It sold out in a record-breaking fashion when tickets went on sale in November.