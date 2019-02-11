Warming Centers for the Metro St. Louis Area
Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

95-year-old carjacked at gunpoint

Posted 5:48 pm, February 11, 2019, by , Updated at 05:45PM, February 11, 2019

Getty Images

ST. LOUIS – Detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are looking for the person who carjacked a 95-year-old woman in south city Monday afternoon.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a police spokeswoman, the incident occurred around 2:40 p.m. in the 4200 block of Minnesota Avenue, located in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

Police said the woman was not injured during the carjacking.

Police said additional information would be released Tuesday morning.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.