95-year-old carjacked at gunpoint

ST. LOUIS – Detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are looking for the person who carjacked a 95-year-old woman in south city Monday afternoon.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a police spokeswoman, the incident occurred around 2:40 p.m. in the 4200 block of Minnesota Avenue, located in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

Police said the woman was not injured during the carjacking.

Police said additional information would be released Tuesday morning.