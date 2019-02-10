You Paid For It: Better Together discusses plan to consolidate the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You Paid For It sits down with the group Better Together as it answers critics of its plans for St Louis City-County Consolidation.

The Group withdrew its petition Friday to make what it calls some minor technical changes.

They will refile the plan on Monday.

The plan has been criticized by the Municipal League, some of the mayors say it will make crime fighting more difficult. Also, there's been a tidal wave of complains about the idea of a statewide vote to try to get the measure passed.

Better Together spokesman Marius John Malone fires back at critics saying his group's plan is the best way to move the St. Louis area forward.