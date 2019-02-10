MoDOT urges drivers to stay off slick roads Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. - Crews at MoDOT's Transportation Management Center are monitoring road conditions. They say extra crews were called in and began hitting the streets late Sunday night to make sure the roads were ready for the icy weather. Still, some streets are slick after the rain started to freeze.

The Missouri Department of Transportation made sure enough staff is on hand and pretreating, roads, bridges and overpasses last night and will work closely with the Missouri Highway Patrol and National Weather Service in updating FOX 2 on road conditions. With the wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain expected to spread across the region very quickly this morning.

There are slick roads and accidents everywhere. MoDOT is urging drivers to stay off the roads.