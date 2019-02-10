× Late openings and closures due to weather

ST. LOUIS – Due to inclement weather and unsafe road conditions, several Missouri institutions and events are experiencing delayed openings or closures for the day.

The Missouri Historical Society’s Facilities:

The Missouri History Museum in Forest Park and Soldiers Memorial Military Museum Downtown are scheduled to open at 1:00 p.m. instead of their usual 10:00 a.m. opening time on Sunday, February 10.

The Historical Society will continue to monitor road conditions throughout the day.

Six Flags Costumed Character Auditions

The auditions have been cancelled and rescheduled for Saturday, February 16.

Those planning on attending should continue to check the Six Flags St. Louis Facebook pagefor updates.

Butterfly House and Shaw Nature Reserve

The Butterfly House in Chesterfield and Shaw Nature Reserve in Gray Summit are closed Sunday, February 10.

The Missouri Botanical Garden will remain open.

Gateway Arch National Park

The Arch will be closed Sunday, February 10.

The park will reopen at its regularly scheduled Monday hours.

Pallottine Renewal Center

The Spaghetti Open House scheduled for Sunday, February 10 is cancelled.