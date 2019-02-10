× Major Metro Transit delays due to weather

ST. LOUIS – MetroBus and Metro Call-A-Ride services are experiencing major delays due to inclement weather and treacherous road conditions. Many buses are currently not running or unable to move due to icy roads and traffic conditions.

Metro Transit advises passengers who must travel today to take the MetroLink, which is running without significant delays.

Passengers who choose to travel via Metro Transit should remain cautious and watch for slick, icy patches at bus stops, walkways and platforms.

To check on the status of your Call-A-Ride trip call (314) 289-5230.