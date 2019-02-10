× Duchess of Cambridge’s Chelsea Flower Show garden plans unveiled

The much-anticipated plans for the garden co-designed by the Duchess of Cambridge for the 2019 Chelsea Flower Show in London have been unveiled.

The “Back to Nature Garden” will aim to “inspire families to get outside,” and reinforce the benefits of the natural world on our “mental and physical wellbeing,” Kensington Palace said.

The Duchess’ involvement in the project was first announced in January, and she has collaborated with the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), along with leading landscape architects, Andrée Davies and Adam White, on the project.

The “woodland wilderness” garden will feature a high platform tree house inspired by a “bird or animal nest,” a swing seat, den and campfire.

“The design includes many natural elements that aim to stimulate active play, promoting the benefits of laying the foundations of physical health from a young age,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

“It is proven that nature is good for well-being, so the garden is aiming to inspire interaction with the natural environmental through its multisensory, green and blue plant scheme.”

The garden’s interactive features will include a hollow log, stepping stones and tree stumps, which are intended to test children’s “balance, strength and coordination.”

A waterfall and stream, “incredible edibles” and numerous forest scents will offer further “sensory” experiences for children.

The palace said it hopes the garden will help to “trigger memories of time spent in nature,” and encourage individuals to “create new experiences in the great outdoors.”

The duchess’s involvement was warmly welcomed by RHS following the announcement in January, and Sue Biggs, RHS Director General, said the organization was “thrilled” at the prospect.

“We could not be more thrilled, or feel more honored, that the Duchess of Cambridge has co-designed our RHS Garden at Chelsea Flower Show this year,” she said in a statement.

“To have the duchess advocating this with us, and to be continuing our partnership with NHS England will, we’re sure, further highlight the powerful benefit that access to gardens, nature and growing plants can have for all our health and happiness.”

The duchess is following in the footsteps of her royal relatives, after Prince Charles co-designed his Healing Garden for the 2002 Chelsea Flower Show. The garden was dedicated to his grandmother, the Queen Mother, in the same year as her death, and was awarded a silver medal in the Best Show Garden category.

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2019 is set to take place between May 21 and 25 in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea. It has taken place every year since 1913, with the exception of breaks during the two world wars.