Pulse – Keeping the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. alive

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Former State Representative Betty Thompson, with the MLK State Celebration Committee is working to keep the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. alive by honoring him during an annual Black History Month celebration. Learn more about the event and about the close personal connection Thompson shared with Dr. King’s wife, Coretta Scott King.
Guests:
- Betty Thompson, Former State Representative
- Sheila Powell Walker, MLK Program Assistant
- Meryle Mensey, Founder Throwing, and Growing Foundation