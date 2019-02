× Woman arrested after suspicious shooting in St. Ann apartment

ST. ANN, Mo. – Police have arrested a woman after a suspicious shooting in St. Ann Thursday night.

The incident occurred inside an apartment complex on Geraldine Avenue.

Police say a man was shot in the ribs.

He was taken to the hospital where he is in serious condition.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting, but investigators say drugs may have been involved.

FOX2 will update this story as new information becomes available.