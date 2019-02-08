Warming Centers for the Metro St. Louis Area
Weather Kid of the Week: Matthew Tate

Posted 5:00 pm, February 8, 2019

ST. LOUIS - Matthew Tate is a third-grader at Bierbaum Elementary in the Mehlville School District. Matthew has always been obsessed with storms and regularly checks weather apps and videos on youtube to learn more. Matthew Tate is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.