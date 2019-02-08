ST. LOUIS - Matthew Tate is a third-grader at Bierbaum Elementary in the Mehlville School District. Matthew has always been obsessed with storms and regularly checks weather apps and videos on youtube to learn more. Matthew Tate is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.
Weather Kid of the Week: Matthew Tate
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Kaitlyn Zirkelbach
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Hallee Inman
-
Weather Kid of the Week: De’Marrco Bickley
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Atticus Reed
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Lane Derner
-
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Hailey Ott
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Cadence Keplar
-
Weather Kid of the Week – Kamden Korte
-
Transgender woman claims casino guard confronted her for using women’s restroom
-
‘It was pretty magical’: Santa Claus helps blind boy with autism feel the Christmas spirit
-
-
Woman tried to poison husband by pouring antifreeze into his drinks, prosecutor says
-
Another round of wintry weather in the forecast later this week
-
MoDOT advising residents to stay off the roads during snowstorm