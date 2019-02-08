Rev. Demetrius Stewart to be laid to rest today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Family and friends will gather for their final farewells to the much loved and respected husband, father, and associate pastor Demetrius Stewart.

Stewart will be laid to rest today at The West Side Missionary Baptist Church on Page Boulevard where he served as an associate pastor. Visitation starts at 9:00 a.m., followed by the funeral at noon.

He was shot and killed outside of the Richmond Heights Bowling Ally last Friday after a fight inside spilled into the parking lot.

At the time Stewart was just sitting in his car with his wife, he was there with her and three of his fraternity brothers for a couples night out.

Stewart leaves behind a wife, a son who is headed to college in the fall and a daughter.