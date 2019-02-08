Warming Centers for the Metro St. Louis Area
Love animals? St. Louis Zoo is hiring for seasonal employment

ST. LOUIS –  If you consider yourself energetic, responsible and service-oriented the St. Louis Zoo is looking for you. It’s holding a job fair today from 9:00am until noon.

Jobs include engineers and conductors for the Zoo-line railroad, catering and food service personnel and much more. The Zoo offers flexible schedules, free employee parking, and an ideal working environment.

Positions start at $10 per hour.

