Lindenwood University president terminated

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - Lindenwood University president Michael Shonrock was terminated Friday afternoon, the school's news publication reported.

Dr. Shonrock received a letter from the board of trustees chairman Dr. Michael Conoyer on Tuesday morning, telling him he was on administrative leave with pay. The letter gave no reason for his being placed on leave.

Shonrock and his attorney were in court Thursday to ask a judge to stop the university from placing Shonrock on leave, saying the board did not hold a proper vote on the matter.

During a break in the proceedings, attorneys for the university presented several hundred pages of documents regarding Shonrock. His attorney said they would need time to review the documents so they dropped their request for the court order.

The board of trustees voted to fire Shonrock on Friday.

It remains unknown what Shonrock's leave and subsequent termination were about.