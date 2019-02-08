KPLR 11 celebrates Black History Visionaries

In honor of Black History Month, FOX 2 celebrates the men and women whose imagination, talent, courage, and vision make our world a better place. We’re shining a light on African Americans who serve our communities with compassion. Our honorees stand out in the worlds of business, education, engineering, entertainment, the arts, sports, and many more.

SZA



Born in St. Louis, SZA has won 12 awards from 46 nominations including 9 Grammy nominated songwriter and an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song “All the Stars” from the “Black Panther” soundtrack.



The Bosman Twins



Identical twins trained under the late St. Louis born singer Fontella Bass. Masters of several woodwind instruments, the Emmy Award winning duo are true ambassadors of music.



Marquise Knox



Marquise hails from St. Louis and a musical family deeply rooted in Blues, mentored under the late great Blues legend Henry James Townsend and nominated for a Blues Music Award for his debut Album.

Dr. Allison C. Nash



This pediatrician is a Navy veteran. She graduated from Northwest High School in 1973. After getting her medical degree, she practiced medicine in the Navy and has been practicing in St. Louis since 1989. Her father, Home Nash, was also a pediatrician who treated many patients of color in St. Louis.

Deborah Ahmed



Working towards racial unity and justice as Executive Director of Better Family Life Cultural Educational Business Center, Deborah has received many awards for her efforts in the community, including the “Rosa L. Parks Memorial Community Service Award” at WashU’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration.

Rev. Traci Blackmon



Initially ordained in the African Methodist Episcopal Church, Rev. Blackmon served in various ministry capacities for nine years prior to becoming ordained in the United Church of Christ and installed as the first woman and 18th pastor in the 159-year history of Christ The King United Church of Christ.

Sherri Shepherd



Daytime Emmy award-winner Sherri Shepherd’s hilarious sense of humor has had audiences laughing out loud for over 20 years. From starring in her own sitcom SHERRI for Lifetime to guest starring in the Emmy award-winning series 30 ROCK, Sherri has brought joy through her comedic voice.

Charles Dickerson III



The founder and conductor of one of the nation’s preeminent youth orchestra’s, Charles holds important compositional and arranging credits. His best-known work is “I Have A Dream,” a choral and orchestral setting of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s landmark speech.

Brehanna Daniels



Brehanna Daniels is changing the face of NASCAR as the first black woman to work on a NASCAR pit crew. During college at Norfolk State, she was approached by a NASCAR recruiter for their drive for diversity program to attract women and other underrepresented identities to the sport.

Dr. Wanda Austin



The Interim President of USC and a barrier breaker who is internationally recognized for her work in aeronautics and systems engineering. She is the co-founder of MakingSpace, Inc, a systems engineering and leadership development consultant and motivational speaker, and also led the brain trust for the space program.

Jackie Robinson

Major League Baseball is celebrating the 100th anniversary of an athletic and civil rights icon. Jackie Robinson would have turned 100 on Thursday.

In 1947, Jackie Robinson became the first person of color to play Major League Baseball. He had a decade-long career with a .311 batting average. Jackie’s middle name was Roosevelt, in honor of President Theodore Roosevelt.

Eugene B. Redmond

East St. Louis Poet Laureate Eugene B. Redmond is the Emeritus Professor of English at SIUE. He became the Poet Laureate in 1976.

Curt Flood

During Black History Month, we celebrate a former St. Louis Cardinal, outfielder Curt Flood in 1970. Flood helped pave the way for baseball players to become free agents.