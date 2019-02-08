Ferguson man loses federal civil case against St. Louis County police over excessive force

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A federal jury has sided with four St. Louis County police officers, police Chief John Belmar, and the county police department in a civil suit tied to protests following the Michael Brown shooting.

The lawsuit was filed by Dwayne A. Matthews Jr., who claims police used excessive force after being arrested during the Ferguson protests on the night of August 10, 2014.

Matthews said he was held under water, pepper-sprayed, and beaten by St. Louis County police.

A jury of seven people heard testimony and watched videos from the incident before rendering a decision.