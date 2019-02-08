Elizabeth Snyder shows letters of love, support during Trenton Forster trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. - A box full of cards and letters arrived for Elizabeth Snyder and her family during the Trenton Forester trial.

Forester, 20, was convicted Friday of the shooting death of Elizabeth Snyder’s husband, Blake Snyder. Snyder, 33, was shot while responding to a disturbance call in south St. Louis County on October 6, 2016.

“A lot of different people, different precincts, citizens as well, that just wanted to show us their support and a little love, on these hard days,” she told Fox 2’s Jasmine Huda Friday, as the jury was in deliberations.

A special room was designated for the family to find personal space during the five-day trial.

The room was decorated with posters, pictures of Officer Snyder, and inspirational quotes. Many groups, including the St. Louis County Police Family Association and the St. Louis Police Wives Association, took turns providing meals for the family during the trial.