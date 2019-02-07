Missing Festus baby and mother found in St. Louis after Amber Alert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — An Amber Alert was sent early Thursday morning to announce the abduction of a 5-month-old boy taken by his mother. Festus Police believed she may harm the child. Margaret Reuther, 35, was found a few hours later in south St. Louis. Police say she and the baby are safe.

Reuther left a Festus home at around 10pm after getting into argument with the child’s father. Police say she made statements that she was going to harm the child and herself. They said she has been diagnosed with a mental illness and is not taking her prescribed medication.

The state of Missouri issued an Amber Alert at around 3:30am Thursday to help find the mother and child. Reuther's car was found in St. Louis near the intersection of South Kingshighway and Tholozan. She was found with her son at an address in St. Louis a short time later.

Investigators say she is not a danger to her son and the Amber Alert was canceled. They asked her questions about mental health and evaluated her responses.