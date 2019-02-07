Lindenwood president attends court hearing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - Lindenwood's president Michael Shonrock appeared in court Thursday afternoon.

Shonrock and his attorney were in court asking a judge to stop the university from placing Shonrock on leave, saying the board did not hold a proper vote on the matter. Then, during a break in the proceedings, attorneys for the university presented several hundred pages of documents regarding shonrock.

His attorney says they need time to review them, so they're dropping their request for the court order for now. They insist they still don't know what it's all about.

Dr. Shonrock received a letter from the board of trustees chairman, Dr. Michael Conoyer on Tuesday morning, telling him he was on administrative leave with pay; but the letter gives no reason for it. It only says that he is cut-off from the university and not allowed on campus - except for his on-campus home.