Flu season not even halfway over; health professionals encourage flu shots

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The flu is here and it seems to be hitting some families hard. Two schools in two different areas were closed to clean and get the flu germs out of the building.

We’re only at the sixth week of the new year and the flu season is projected to go until week 20, so it’s not too late to get your flu shot.

St. Charles County Epidemiologist Samantha VanNatta says, so far, the health and environment offices have seen approximately 1,100 reported cases this flu season.

The flu is spread person-to-person through droplets that somebody spews out of their mouth, which land on high-touch surfaces such as doorknobs and light switches.