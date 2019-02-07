Crews disinfecting O’Fallon Missouri school after massive flu outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON, Mo. - A massive cleaning is now underway at a local elementary school and it's all because of a big flu outbreak. The flu has become so bad it has closed the doors of Assumption School until everything inside gets disinfected.

According to the principal, a total of 144 students and seven teachers have the flu. On Monday, February 4 there were 72 students were out with the flu, and the number of flu cases has doubled in just a few days.

In total, the school has about 600 kids and 25 -percent of the school is out sick.

Today the principal is bringing in an outside cleaning crew to sanitize the entire campus. The crew will arrive at 9:00 a.m. and the school will remain closed through Friday and resume classes on Monday.

To stop the spread of flu make sure you wash your hands, use hand sanitizer and cough into your sleeve. Health experts say it is not too late to get the flu shot