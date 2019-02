Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The Washington County Sheriff's Department posted a picture on Facebook saying nearly $3,000 in phony bills have been passed around to a number of businesses recently.

The bills, ranging from $100s to $1 bills often have Chinese lettering over the top of them in one corner, and say the website you can order them from. The fake bills are used for theaters.

Businesses say that their employees are doing a good job spotting the counterfeit dollars, even in lower denominations.