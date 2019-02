× Tattoo removal company offers discount on sweatheart tattoo

ST. LOUIS – If you have the name of a long-ago love tattooed on your body, fortunately, this Valentine’s Day you can remove any and all reminders of them.

A local tattoo remover wants to help.

Invisible Ink Tattoo Removers in Chesterfield wants to remove the tat of your ex’s name at a big discount.

They are offering a $500 credit to make the name of an ‘old flame’ disappear.

The offer is available through February 28th.