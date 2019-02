Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police are on the scene of a fatal hit and run on Carondelet Street near Interstate 55 in south city.

Officials have closed a portion of Carondelet street between Courtois street Wednesday morning just after 5:00 a.m.

FOX 2 Nissan Rouge Runner reports police are searching for the car that hit the pedestrian.

Police have not released any additional information.

More details will be posted as this story develops.