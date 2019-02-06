My Bloody Valentine Date Night at the Darkness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Nothing says romance like a scary walk through a haunted house. This season of love you can put a little fright into your date night.

The popular haunted house Darkness in Soulard is offering two nights on Valentines Day and the one night Saturday, February 16, for you can take your sweetie on a scary stroll through My Bloody Valentine At The Darkness.

Every creepy corner will horrify with ill-fated couples, stunning brides and ghoulish grooms.

Tickets are $25 each and include Valentine's candy treats and free photo ops with the darkness monsters.