Lindenwood president confirms he’s been placed on administrative leave

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The president of Lindenwood University in St. Charles has been placed on administrative leave.

The university's online newspaper, Lindenlink, reported the story Tuesday and Fox 2 News confirmed with a reliable source that Michael Shonrock was hand-delivered a letter signed by the chairman of the Lindenwood Board of Trustees chairman informing Shonrock he’d been placed on administrative leave with pay.

Lindenlink student reporter Madeline Raineri, who also works at Fox 2 as an intern, broke the story. She heard from another student that Shonrock's future was in doubt, so she went to his home where he confirmed the news.

“He was told by the administration that he wasn't allowed to be anywhere on campus aside from his campus residence and that he wasn't allowed to talk to anyone that was considered faculty or administration,” she said. “So even though we are technically employed by the university as student media, we are students first, is what he kind of tried to argue."

Raineri said Shonrock told her he was not given a reason for being place on leave.

Fox 2 News reached out to Lindenwood University for comment and have been told they do not comment on personnel matters.