Lincoln County Sheriff's Office issues Endangered Person Advisory for woman not seen since January

TROY, MO – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of a 52-year-old Troy, Missouri woman who has not been seen since January 18, 2019.

The sheriff’s office tells Fox 2/News 11 that Stephani J. Johnston was last seen around 7 am on January 18th at a residence on Davis Road in Troy. A spokesperson for the department says officers went to the residence after receiving a request for a well-being check on January 23, 2019. The requester told officers that they hadn’t seen Mrs. Johnston since January 11th.

Deputies made contact with the missing woman’s husband who told officers he hadn’t seen his wife since the 18th and had not reported her missing.

It’s believed that Mrs. Johnston is driving a silver 2008 GMC Yukon Denali XL with Missouri license MP6S3H. The vehicle was last seen on southbound North Lincoln Driver in Troy, Missouri.

Stephani Johnston is 5 foot 8 inches tall, weighs 171 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have seen or know of the whereabouts of Stephani Johnston, please call 911 or the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 636-528-8546, extension 3233.