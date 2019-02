Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Family and friends will gather for their final farewells to the much loved and respected husband, father, and associate pastor Demetrius Stewart Friday.

The 45-year old was shot and killed during a case of mistaken identity at Tropicana Lanes bowling alley the night of February 1.

Funeral services will be held at noon at West Side Missionary Baptist Church on Page.

Police have arrested a suspect in the case.