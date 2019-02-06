× Chief detective scheduled to take stand in day 3 of Trenton Forster trial

CLAYTON, Mo. – The trial for Trenton Forster enters day three and the chief detective who led the homicide investigation is expected to take the stand Wednesday morning.

Forster is accused of killing St. Louis County police officer Blake Snyder in October 2016.

For the majority of Tuesday’s trial, the defendant Trenton Forster, wearing a black shirt, kept his head down and sat lower in his seat.

Meanwhile, the prosecution asked Dr. Kamal Sabharwal, St. Louis County medical examiner questions pertaining to the autopsy performed on officer Blake Synder and his condition at the hospital where he died.

As you would imagine, that means putting autopsy photos of Snyder on display to help understand the process.

Instantly, Synder’s family started to cry and hug one another inside the courtroom. The photo slideshow played on a projector behind Forster, but he only glanced back once or twice to take a look at the monitor, each time lowering himself into his seat.

Just before the medical examiner took the stand, a detective in St. Louis County Police that investigate officer-involved shooting testified.

During his testimony, he confirmed the photos that were taken at the scene, the weapons used in the fatal shooting and gave a glimpse into his search of Forster’s car where he founds guns, ammo and a backpack with clothes.

Additionally, firearms examiner Steve Kramer took the stand and gave a very detailed description of what type of bullet recovered at the crime scene.