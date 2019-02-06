Attempted burglar with history of horse molestation arrested with taser, large sex toy

MOBILE, Ala. – A teenager who was arrested for molesting a horse last year has been arrested for attempting to break into homes while carrying a stun gun, scissors, and a large sex toy.

Nineteen-year-old Daniel Bennett was arrested on February 4th after a homeowner on Matlock Road spotted Bennett attempting to break in through her kitchen window.

The homeowner screamed and Bennett fled the scene.

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office deputies spoke to several homeowners in the area who reported spotting a man fitting Bennett’s description approaching several houses.

The homeowners positively identified Bennett, who officers spotted riding his bicycle in the area.

When he was arrested, Bennett was carrying a taser, a pair of hair styling scissors, a pack of razor blades, and a “large rubber sex toy with a tube attached to it,” according to police.

Bennett was arrested and charged with attempted second degree burglary and a probation violation.

In 2018, Bennett was arrested for breaking into a barn stall and sexually molesting a horse, according to police.