Visitation begins today for fallen Navy Seal from St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - The visitation for Scott Wirtz, former Navy Seal, and military hero, is set for Tuesday, February 5. His flag-draped casket returned home to St. Louis a week ago.

Wirtz was a Navy Seal for eight years and was working for the DIA in Syria when he and three others died in a suicide bombing last month.

His friends and family members said he had a big personality and lived in a big way. He loved exploring and living all over the world. Wirtz was always up for an adventure.

Visitation for Wirtz is from noon until 8:00 p.m Tuesday at Ortmann funeral home in Creve Couer followed by the funeral mass Wednesday morning at the Cathedral Basilica.

Wirtz will be buried at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, with a reception to follow at his high school alma mater.

Flags are at half-staff February 5 and 6 in Lake St. Louis where Wirtz's parents live.