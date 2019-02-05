Second day of testimony in Officer Blake Snyder murder trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. - It's day two in the trial of Trenton Forster, the man accused of killing St. Louis County police Office Blake Synder in October 2016.

Tuesday served as a more graphic day of testimony in the courtroom, as the St. Louis County coroner and police detectives took the stand.

The trial began Monday morning with the prosecutors' and defense's opening statements to a jury of six men and six women. Almost immediately, the line was drawn as there are a few things in this case that both sides agree on.

They agreed Forster killed Officer Synder. Both sides also agreed on Forster's drug use and his alarming behavior in obtaining guns.

However, the defense said the jury should find him guilty of second-degree murder and not first-degree murder. His public defender, Stephen Reynolds, pointed to his troubled childhood, with heavy drinking as early as sixth or seventh grade, and anxiety over the years.

The day before the shooting, a friend of Forster's shot cellphone videos of him while he was impaired and falling down. When videos of him impaired played in court, Forster slid far down into his seat. Meanwhile, Officer Snyder's widow, Elizabeth Snyder, looked on closely.

Elizabeth Snyder was the first person called to the stand on Monday. She testified briefly about her marriage to Officer Snyder and detailed how she had found out what happened to her husband on the morning of his murder.