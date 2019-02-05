× Man accused of threatening Kirkwood-type massacre against Webster Groves city workers

CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a Rock Hill man for allegedly implying a threat of violence against employees at Webster Groves City Hall.

The suspect, Thomas Hobbs, was charged Monday with third-degree making a terrorist threat.

According to court documents, a local media organization contacted Webster Groves police after receiving correspondence from Hobbs containing threats against city hall.

Hobbs’ threats contained statements about there being “another Cookie Thornton situation” at Webster Groves City Hall. Thornton killed six people and critically wounded another person in an infamous shooting at Kirkwood City Hall in February 2008.

Webster Groves police immediate sought out Hobbs and took him into custody. He was jailed on a $5,000 cash-only bond.