Law makers push for cameras to catch drivers ignoring school bus stop arms

ST. LOUIS - Drivers who ignore stop signs on school buses could soon be caught in the act. A new Missouri bill would allow school districts to attach cameras to school buses to catch drivers who illegally pass stopped buses.

According to our partners at the Post-Dispatch some school districts already do that since there's no law prohibiting the practice.

The Parkway School District has been implementing bus cameras for about seven years.

The bill's sponsor Representative Chrissy Sommer says she hopes the bill will encourage more districts to install cameras. Her measure also would allow photos to be taken only of a vehicle's license plate. Similar bills were introduced a few years ago but didn't pass.