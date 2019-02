Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – In order to help children grow into emotionally healthy, productive adults, there needs to be a strong foundation formed during their early years. Parents and caregivers can accomplish building attachments with little ones in a number of ways.

Peaches Lott, an early childhood specialist at the Lume Institute, visits KPLR 11 News at Noon to explain “attachments” and how parents can build those health, lifelong connections.