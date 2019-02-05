× DMX is heading out on tour

Fresh out of prison, DMX is hitting the road.

The rapper has announced his “It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot” 20th Anniversary tour will kick off March 8 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, in celebration of the 1998 album.

DMX was in prison on May 12 of last year, the actual anniversary of the album’s release.

He was released from Gilmer Federal Correctional Institution in Glenville, West Virginia, last month.

DMX is a free man

The raspy-voiced rapper was arrested in 2017 after federal prosecutors in New York say he concocted a multi-year scheme to hide millions in income from the IRS and skirt $1.7 million in existing tax liabilities.

The 31-city tour dates were posted on his official Instagram account, which also documented DMX shooting pool after his release from prison.

In announcing the tour dates, the rapper had a message for his fans.

“Talk is cheap, Mothafu**a!,” the caption on a photo of the tour dates said. “Tickets On Sale Friday, February 8 @ 10:00am EST #dmx20yeartour.”