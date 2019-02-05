ST. LOUIS - Cason, the founder of C3 Fitness, visits KPLR 11 News at Noon in the ongoing series of at-home full-body workouts.
C3 Fitness: Continuing the at-home full-body workout
C3 Fitness: Four-week beginner workout
C3 Fitness: Total body dumbbell workout
C3 Fitness: A mighty shoulder workout
C3 Fitness: Pre-Thanksgiving dumbbell workout
C3 Fitness: Dumbbell workout for arms and shoulders
C3 Fitness: 10-minute ab workout to help shed holiday pounds
C3 Fitness: Shoulder workout
C3 Fitness: Post-Thanksgiving living room workout
C3 Fitness – Abs Tuesday
C3 Fitness – Targeting your arms and abs
