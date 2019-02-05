ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Eleven calves from six different species of ungulates were born at the St. Louis Zoo from November to January. The newborns, three Speke’s gazelles, two addaxes, a Soemmerring’s gazelle, a Grevy’s zebra, two kudus, and two nyalas are healthy and bonding with their mothers behind the scenes at Red Rocks. Zebra foal Nova and her mom can be seen in their habitat, weather permitting.
11 calves born to 6 species at the St. Louis Zoo over 10 weeks
