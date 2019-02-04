× Woman rescued from second-floor during south city house fire

ST. LOUIS – Three people are recovering after a fire broke out at a two-story brick home south St. Louis.

The stubborn fire started in the 3100 block of Oregon Ave near Arsenal Street Sunday evening.

The St. Louis Fire Department rescued a woman from who was trapped on the second floor.

FOX2 is told her husband was found on the stairs weakened from heavy smoke, but refused to leave the burning building if his wife wasn’t rescued.

She and a neighbor who was at the scene was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.