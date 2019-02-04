Widow takes the stand in Officer Blake Snyder murder trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. – Opening statements were made Monday morning in the trial of a man accused of murdering St. Louis County police Officer Blake Snyder.

Interest in the case was so high that the courtroom filled immediately and the overflow room was at capacity soon thereafter. Several county officers were in attendance.

The trial began just after 9 a.m. with the prosecutors and defense opening statements to a jury of six men and six women.

The defendant, Trenton Forster, appeared in court in a shirt and tie, clean shaven with shorter hair. During opening statements, Forster hunched over on the table in front of him with his head in his arms or sat back in his chair.

Both the defense and prosecution agree that Forster did shoot and kill Officer Snyder. They also agree on Forster’s drug use and his alarming behavior in obtaining guns.

However, the defense does not believe the jury should convict Forster of first-degree murder. Public defender Stephen Reynolds asked the jury to convict his client of second-degree murder. Reynolds pointed to mental health issues, adding that Forster’s suffering from bipolar disorder, which drove him to commit the heinous crime.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Forster could be sentenced to life imprisonment without parole. Should the jury convict Forster of second-degree murder, he'd face a maximum prison sentence of 30 years with the possibility of parole.

Following opening statements, Elizabeth Snyder, Officer Snyder’s widow, was the first person called to the stand. She spoke briefly about her marriage and detailed how she had found out what happened to her husband that morning.

Elizabeth Snyder sat on the stand for less than five minutes.

Officer Snyder was killed before dawn on October 6, 2016, while responding to a disturbance call in Green Park with his partner. Police believe Snyder encountered Forster in a vehicle parked outside a home in the 10700 block of Arno Drive. They said Forster shot Snyder when the officer when he asked to see his hands. Snyder's partner returned fire, hitting Forster several times.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, investigators learned Forster shared anti-police rhetoric on his Twitter account, including a request that a derogatory remark about law enforcement be carved onto his grave.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, prosecutors allege Forster attempted to purchase guns and ammunition multiple times in the week leading up to the shooting but was turned away on each occasion. However, Forster eventually obtained a 9mm pistol and a .22-caliber rifle from a private seller. He bought ammunition for the pistol a few days later at a local Walmart.