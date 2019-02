Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Three people were taken to hospital following a rollover crash Monday morning.

First responders were called to the westbound lanes of Interstate 44 at Hampton just before 5:30 a.m.

An eyewitness tells FOX 2 the car struck a guardrail and flipped over pinning the occupants inside.

First responders were called to the westbound lanes of Interstate 44 at Hampton just before 5:30 a.m.

FOX2 will update this story as new information becomes available.