St. Louis police still searching for man missing since Christmas Eve

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police issued an endangered person advisory for a missing 26-year-old man last seen before Christmas.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a missing person’s report was filed late in the morning on December 24, 2018, in the 800 block of N. Skinker Boulevard.

The family of Chrishaun Hilliard told police he did not meet them for a planned holiday party and they hadn’t heard from him since.

Hilliard was described as an African-American man, standing 5’4”, weighing approximately 120 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion.

Anyone with information on Hilliard’s whereabouts should dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5338.