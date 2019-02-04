× St. Louis man wins $1 million Missouri Lottery scratchers prize

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man had some fun telling his wife they were going to be $1 million richer after purchasing a winning Missouri Lottery scratchers ticket last week.

James Andrychuk purchased a “$300 Million Cash Explosion” ticket January 26 at the Schnucks in the 10600 block of Olive Boulevard.

Andrychuk said he plays the game every now and again. He initially just scratched the numbers on the ticket, saw the dollar symbol, and assumed he’d just won his money back. After scratching further, Andrychuk discovered he was a million-dollar winner.

“I walked up and showed it to (my wife), and I said, ‘I think this might be good,’” he said.

Andrychuk said they’ll use the winnings to wipe out their debt and invest the rest.

The $30 scratchers game was introduced in April 2018. The $300 Million Cash Explosion game offers players a chance at two top prizes of $10 million and 12 $1 million prizes.