Poplar Bluff man accused of attempting to kidnap a child

ROLLA, Mo. – A registered Missouri sex offender is accused with attempting to kidnap an 8-year-old girl in Rolla last November.

The suspect was unidentified in November, but additional information obtained by police on January 23 lead to the identification of Gilbert Burkhart from Poplar Bluff Missouri.

Officers found that Burkhart was in Rolla, and other communities in Missouri and Illinois, to assist in delivering reading materials. He is currently in Butler County Jail on unrelated charges. His bond for the new kidnapping charge is set at $250,000.

The Poplar Bluff and Butler County Police Departments are assisting the Rolla department in the investigation. The charge against Burkhart remains solely an accusation at this time.