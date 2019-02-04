Opening statements in murder trial of St. Louis County police officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Opening statements are expected to begin Monday in the trial of the man accused of the fatal shooting of officer Blake Snyder October 6, 2016.

20-year-old Trenton Forster of the 9500 block Sequoia Court in south St. Louis County, will be facing charging of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post Dispatch, Jury selection began at the end of January from a pool of about 150 people.

Judge Kristine Kerr made the decision that the jury, in this case, will not be sequestered due to the previous St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob Mcculloch choosing not to seek the death penalty.

Towards the end of 2018, a prosecutor filed a list of more than 300 potential witnesses in this case, however only about 20 will possibly be testifying.

To limit any courtroom mishaps Judge Kerr made the decision that there will be courtroom restrictions including police officers at the trial not being able to be in uniform unless they are testifying and no Snyder or thin blue line apparel.

Testimony is expected to begin in Clayton at 9:00 a.m.