ST. LOUIS - Olivia is a 2-year-old sweet girl who loves other dogs and could play with friends all day long!

Olivia has a big personality, is very friendly, and gets along with everyone she meets.

She would do well in an active household.

If you want to adopt Olivia then visit the APA on Hanley Road.

Here is the information that you’ll need:

1705 South Hanley Road

(314) 645-4610

http://www.apamo.org/home.aspx

