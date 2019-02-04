Large snake slithers into family’s home and into their shower

NOOSA, Queensland – A large python found its way into a family’s shower in Australia last month, according to United Press International.

Snake catcher Luke Huntley was called to remove the snake from the home in Noosa, Queensland and shared a video of it.

The snake had somehow slithered into the home and was in their shower.

“It had obviously come in through an open door and climbed its way into the shower looking for water,” Huntley wrote online. “With the hot days and dry weather, these snakes are trying to hydrate and stay cool just like us.”

The area in Australia reached a high of about 96 degrees on the day the snake was found.