Family of 7 displaced after suspicious fire on Super Bowl Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST.LOUIS, Mo. - A family came home from a Super Bowl party to find their north county home on fire.

Fire officials are calling the fire suspicious.

Around midnight the homeowners arrived at their house in the 11600 block of Las Ladera Drive near Florissant Road.

Once the family arrived back to the home, they said when they opened the front door they were met with a wall of smoke and flames and heard popping glass inside.

Five adults and two children, ages five and three, live in the home.

The home belonged to a mother of one of the adults. That mother just recently passed away.

Bomb and Arson were called to the scene.