Elderly woman in critical condition after being stabbed inside her home
EAST ST. LOUIS – An elderly woman is in critical condition after being allegedly stabbed multiple times by her son in her East St. Louis home.
Police were called to the home at 2 Bougainville Drive near Highway 157 around 10:00 p.m. Sunday.
Upon arrival, they found the 75- year-old woman covered in blood.
The woman was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
FOX 2 is told her son has very severe mental health issues and was found a few hours later at the Lumiere Casino where he was arrested.
Police have not released any additional information.
