× 5 people killed, 3 injured after plane crashes into house in California

Five people were killed and three were injured when a small plane crashed into a home on Sunday outside of Los Angeles, authorities said.

The crash killed the male pilot of the plane and four people — two males and two females — who were in the single-family home, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.

The Orange County Coroner is working to positively identify those who died and notify next of kin, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash occurred in Yorba Linda, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

Three people, including a firefighter, were injured.

Two individuals were transported to a nearby hospital with injuries, the fire authority said earlier today on Twitter. Those individuals were hospitalized with burn injuries, and the firefighter was treated for minor injuries, CNN affiliate KTLA reported.

Only one structure was involved in the crash, fire authorities said. Pictures tweeted by the fire authority showed a heavily damaged home in a residential neighborhood.

A neighbor told KTLA he saw the plane blow up “about 100 feet off the ground.”

“I come out… it’s raining plane parts from the sky,” Jared Bocachica told the affiliate station.

Glenkoll Elementary school was designated as the command center for responding agencies, and will be closed Monday, the principal said.

“A district facilities team will be walking our campus checking for possible debris, including rooftops and play areas,” principal David Cammarato said in a news release.

The Cessna 414A had just departed from nearby Fullerton Municipal Airport before the crash, according to Allen Kenitzer, a spokesman with Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, he said.

Yorba Linda is located about 33 miles southeast of Los Angeles.